State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Teledyne FLIR worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,779,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Teledyne FLIR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.