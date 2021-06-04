State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,150 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after buying an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

