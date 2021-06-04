State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,655 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.75 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

