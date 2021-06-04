State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 560 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

