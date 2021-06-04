State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.