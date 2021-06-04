State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.74 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.48. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

