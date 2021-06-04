State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.48 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

