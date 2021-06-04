State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.70 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,173 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.