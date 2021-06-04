State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 134,894 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 134,894 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $27.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.