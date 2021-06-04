State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

