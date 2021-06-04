State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,337 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $212.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.74 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

