Stella Roy Sells 171,990 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 2,868,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,807. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

