Stellantis (STLA) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stellantis alerts:

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.98 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.68

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.