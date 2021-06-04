Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Restaurant Brands International Put Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,278 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 635% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

