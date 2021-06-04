Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 43,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average daily volume of 4,743 call options.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.39. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $245.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,074,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,790,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000.

