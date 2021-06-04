Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

