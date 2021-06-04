Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.45

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 10333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOMMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

