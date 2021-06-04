Summit Materials (SUM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

6/3/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

5/26/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

5/13/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SUM stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78.

Get Summit Materials Inc alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.