Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

