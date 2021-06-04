Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

