Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.81.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The firm has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

