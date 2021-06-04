Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

