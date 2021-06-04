Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $19.95. 114,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last ninety days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

