Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.39 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.55) EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.