Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $18.04. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 8,204 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

