Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $273,067.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.00788371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

