Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2029 10204 14425 471 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Sundance Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -145.25% -18.94% -2.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $5.48 billion -$670.31 million -3.62

Sundance Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy competitors beat Sundance Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

