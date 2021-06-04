SuperLauncher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,171.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $57,171.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00295367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00245080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01152141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,997.01 or 1.00278635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

