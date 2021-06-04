Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

SZKMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

