Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of The Chemours worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

