Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,926,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $95.09 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock worth $19,878,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.