Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Science Applications International worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $23,251,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $17,073,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $9,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

