Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,614,345. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.53 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

