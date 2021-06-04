Swiss National Bank Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $805,528. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

