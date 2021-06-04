Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SYNH stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Syneos Health by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 224.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,026,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,242 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

