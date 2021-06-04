Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 1,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

