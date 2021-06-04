Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,349,219 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

