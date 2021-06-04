Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,479,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00.

TALO opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

