Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.