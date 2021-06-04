Tap Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $314,541.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

