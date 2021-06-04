Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

