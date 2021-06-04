Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Target by 9.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Target by 146.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Target by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $230.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.