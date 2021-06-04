TD Securities Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.04 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$89.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

