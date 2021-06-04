TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.41.
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $66.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.