TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

