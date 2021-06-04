Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Adrian Di Marco Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Adrian Di Marco sold 3,000,000 shares of Technology One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.70 ($6.21), for a total value of A$26,100,000.00 ($18,642,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Technology One’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

