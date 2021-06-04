Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

