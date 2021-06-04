Telsey Advisory Group Boosts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $18.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $576.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.
In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $8,555,000.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
