Telsey Advisory Group Boosts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $18.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $576.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $8,555,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

