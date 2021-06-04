Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

