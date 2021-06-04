Terracoin Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $613,507.74 and $506.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,768.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $670.66 or 0.01823992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00470950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00057475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004815 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

