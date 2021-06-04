Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6,512.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 4.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.14. 618,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a PE ratio of 572.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

